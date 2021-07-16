Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Candid About Her Motherhood Journey In The Pregnancy Bible

Kareena Kapoor, who recently became the mother of her second baby boy, announced the release of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible and has been receiving positive reviews from the readers. The actor turned author openly wrote about her experiences during her pregnancy and stated how she ‘wasn’t the most perfect mom’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on struggling with her baby duties

In the introduction of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, the actor went candid about her motherhood and revealed how she used to struggle with her duties. She also stated how she wasn’t the perfect mom the first time around and added how there was joy in messing around. Stating further, she confessed how she did not know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. She even shared instances where Taimur’s pee leaked frequently because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly.

Extending her advice from a mother to a mother, she stated, “ it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too. It’s why I returned to work so quickly.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke her heart out on how she felt when she had to leave her baby at home to go work. She stated, “I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn — trying to be professional on the shoot, while aching for my baby. I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It's normal to feel guilty.” Stating about her relationship with Taimur and her newly born, Jeh, she revealed that they do not love her any less when she got her life back after she had them. “There is nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have one kid at my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mom and I will go back to work. I will rock all of it,” she added.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama movie, Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will be seen alongside Amir Khan. Adapted by the movie, Forrest Gump, it is being directed by Advait Chandan. The movie will also feature other popular actors namely Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and others. The movie is slated for a theatrical release during Christmas 2021.

