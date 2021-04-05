Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets 'sweet' Surprise From Malaika Arora On Easter 2021

On the occasion of Easter 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan received a surprise from one of her close friends, Malaika Arora. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a photo on social media of what Malaika gifted to her and sent lots of love to her in return. Take a look at what the Angrezi Medium actor received as a gift from Malaika Arora.

Malaika’s Easter surprise for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image Source- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo in her Instagram stories in which she depicted how she received an Easter surprise, which was a basket full of treats. The photo also depicted that the basket consisted of a variety of cookies and other treats beautifully wrapped in colourful foil papers and ribbons. It also contained golden coloured bunny-shaped treats. The photo also gave a glimpse of a couple of burger-shaped treats kept next to the bunny-shaped ones.

Kareena Kapoor Khan placed the basket on a table and captured it to showcase all the goodies and love showered on her by Malaika Arora. She then addressed Malaika Arora as “Malla” and thanked her for the Easter treats and even added a heart symbol next to it. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram photo also depicted an Easter filter with Easter eggs all around it.



Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated five years of her movie Ki & Ka. She posted this cherishing photo in which she can be seen with Arjun Kapoor and added in the caption how it was a film that she enjoyed thoroughly. She then stated that it was quite bold and recalled how her son Tim was conceived after that. She also added that this movie must be made into a sequel only because she wanted to work with Arjun Kapoor and R Balki once again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest

After making her spectacular appearances in some of her latest movies namely Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium, she is gearing up for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will be essaying a significant role of Maneela Sodhi. The movie will depict the perspective of an autistic man about the events that happened in India’s history. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Image Source- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram, Malaika Arora's Instagram

