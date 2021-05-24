Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Thumbs Up To Mumbai Police's Bollywood-inspired COVID-19 Posts

The chances of a message broadcasted through social media instead of a loudspeaker sometimes hit home more convincingly. The Indian police forces thus have been using their social media handles and creativity on them to share relevant information. Mumbai Police’s use of wordplay in sharing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with the use of Bollywood stars’ names have been going viral and the latest to support it was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Mumbai Police’s COVID-19 message

Sharing a photo of Kareena along with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai Police wrote, ‘Agar tum mask neeche Kareena toh bahut un-‘saif’ situation ho sakta hai’ (If you pull down your mask, it could lead to an unsafe situation).'

The actor gave a shoutout to the creativity by posting it on her Instagram stories.

Along with the post of ‘Saifeena’, Mumbai Police also used the images of Dev Anand, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Govinda to stress on the importance of staying at home and practicing social distancing. All these posts were created by their followers.

''Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost"



Thank You Mumbaikars for writing such a Bollygood script of this superhit sequel.#BeBollyGood #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/yUlmSZ0TOL — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2021

Kareena herself then shared a message to her fans to stay at home and be safe, and not lose hope.

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan had also praised Mumbai Police for the wordplay with his name of not ‘shek’ ing hands ‘abhi’ (now). Even Ayushmann Khurrana’s name was used to urge citizens to not step out unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars seem to be following all these guidelines as the city has shown improvement in the fight against COVID-19. Right from 11,000 daily cases a few weeks ago, the citizens have brought the number of cases down to less than 2000. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the city reported 1431 new cases and 49 deaths.

