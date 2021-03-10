Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes For Hair Makeover Post Delivering 2nd Baby: 'Balayage Or Blonde?'

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second baby boy on February 21. In less than a month after the arrival of her second child, Kareena stepped out in the city and opted for a hair makeover. She took to her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and shared a selfie from her vanity. She mentioned that she’s getting a new hair colour done. Sharing her pic, she asked fans, “What colour am I going to do guys? Balayage or Blonde?”.

The Angrezi Medium actor flaunted her shimmer nails and wrote, “Can’t wait”. The new mommy in town was also spotted outside her Bandra residence on March 9, afternoon, along with husband Saif Ali Khan. She stunned in a flowy blue Kaftan and left her hair naturally open. The duo was doing a test drive for a new car.

Kareena gets a new hair makeover

It’s been 16 days since Kareena gave birth to her second child. In another post, she shared a picture of her hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori and wrote, “Gangsta maestro Yianni Tsapatori at work today.” He was seen mixing some hair colour products for Bebo while posing for the camera in a quirky manner.

While fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy, the actor took the occasion of Women's Day as the opportunity to share the first photo of her newborn. In the pic, her little boy was bundled up and was resting on Bebo's shoulder. Sharing the photo of her child, she wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves." Soon, her post met with a flurry of comments. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Punit Malhotra, and many others, dropped endearing comments.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of a cop, Naina, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh will be seen essaying a supporting role in the upcomer.

