Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Bold In Black As She Flaunts The Colour In These Ensembles

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the famous Indian actors in Bollywood. She has acted in countless films and always entertained the audience with her acting and dance skills. Kareena Kapoor also flaunts her style quite often. She is also seen sporting black colour outfits. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan in black colour outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in black

This picture is a still from her latest movie Good Newwz. She is wearing a black tank top and she has kept her hair open. To complete her look, she applied nude make up. Take a look at her picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a black t-shirt that has a symbol of the rock music band Guns N' Roses. She paired her t-shirt with blue ripped jeans and kept her hair open for the look. To complete the look she applied nude make up. Take a look at her stunning picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a black one-shoulder jumpsuit. She has tied her hair neatly and applied nude make up for her overall look. She opted for this outfit during HT Summit Awards 2019.

Kareena is wearing a black netted long gown with bareback. The actor looks extremely beautiful and her dark red lipstick complimented her overall look. Her attire is styled by Tanya Ghavri. The actor wore this outfit during Lakme fashion week.

