Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jewellery Styling Is Definitely Worth Taking Inspiration From

Kareena Kapoor Khan has now taken up a permanent spot on the list of the most popular stars in the Bollywood industry. Being in the industry for over 2 decades, the actor is now deemed to be a style icon with her impactful style and an impressive collection of jewellery pieces. The actor is often admired for picking out the perfect jewellery piece for her outfit, be it a western one or an ethnic one. From layered neckpieces to dramatic chokers, Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to inspire everyone with her style. Take a look at a few of the Good Newwz actor's jewellery pieces here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jewellery pieces to take inspiration from

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About How & Why She Took The Character Of 'Geet' Seriously; Read

When sporting a plunging neckline, the actor usually decides to go for layered neckpieces. She is also often seen wearing hanging neckpieces or a delicate neckpiece to add more style to her outfit. Her art of layering also became one of her go-to looks on the sets of the dance reality show that she judged.

ALSO READ | Here Are All The Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan Graced Popular Magazine Covers

Just like she has a go-to look for her western outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has a set style for her ethnic ones. Just recently for cousin Armaan Jain's wedding bash, Khan was spotted wearing a three-tiered chandbalis over her outfit. The actor often decides to go for unconventional jewellery items to perfectly accentuate her ethnic looks.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Movies That Had An Ensemble Star Cast; Check Out The List

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Never Fail To Give Twinning Goals; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.