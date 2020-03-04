The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jewellery Styling Is Definitely Worth Taking Inspiration From

Bollywood News

Over 2 decades old in the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the IT girl when it comes to drawing style inspiration, especially for her jewellery.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has now taken up a permanent spot on the list of the most popular stars in the Bollywood industry. Being in the industry for over 2 decades, the actor is now deemed to be a style icon with her impactful style and an impressive collection of jewellery pieces. The actor is often admired for picking out the perfect jewellery piece for her outfit, be it a western one or an ethnic one. From layered neckpieces to dramatic chokers, Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to inspire everyone with her style. Take a look at a few of the Good Newwz actor's jewellery pieces here. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jewellery pieces to take inspiration from

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When sporting a plunging neckline, the actor usually decides to go for layered neckpieces. She is also often seen wearing hanging neckpieces or a delicate neckpiece to add more style to her outfit. Her art of layering also became one of her go-to looks on the sets of the dance reality show that she judged. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just like she has a go-to look for her western outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has a set style for her ethnic ones. Just recently for cousin Armaan Jain's wedding bash, Khan was spotted wearing a three-tiered chandbalis over her outfit. The actor often decides to go for unconventional jewellery items to perfectly accentuate her ethnic looks. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

