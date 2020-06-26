Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts Cute Photo With Karisma, Participates In #ChildhoodChallenge

Since the time Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram, her fans have been getting regular updates and doses of her life at home through the social media page. In a recent post on her profile, Kareena gave a delightful present to her fans by sharing an adorable picture from her childhood. The picture shows herself and Karisma Kapoor busy eating some tasty snacks.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's 20 years in Bollywood: A look at her journey in pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan's childhood pic

ALSO READ | Making of Kareena Kapoor Khan's multi-starrer hit film 'Ajnabee': WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture from her childhood. The picture shows Karisma Kapoor and herself sitting on chairs and eating. The two sisters have won the same clothes, a white shirt, and a black skirt. Both of them have plates filled with food on their laps and a glass in one hand. Karisma Kapoor is sporting a bob cut while little Kareena has cute ponytails.

The caption of the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote that some of the happiest memories that she has are from her childhood. She added how they have shaped her into what she is today. She then talked about how many children all around the world do not witness a safe, healthy and happy childhood. The coronavirus pandemic is also making it worse for them. Further, Kareena wrote:

UNICEF is providing urgent and lifesaving support for vulnerable children. I have seen their work and have donated to support their cause of saving precious lives.

Join me and support the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing your happiest childhood memories and donate to @unicefindia the amount equal to the year you were born in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has added the picture to show her support to the Childhood challenge and the good cause behind it. The cause asks a person to donate money equal to their birth year. Kareena shared how by taking part in the challenge, one can help avoid a lasting crisis for children.

ALSO READ | 'More stretching, less stressing': Kareena Kapoor Khan & Varun Dhawan share Yoga Day post

UNICEF's Childhood Challenge

The childhood challenge is started by UNICEF India. The challenge is to post a picture of themselves from their childhood. Along with that, the person has to donate the same amount as their birth year. They can nominate three friends to do the same. The mission behind this challenge to provide children all over the world some basic safe environment and protection, along with all the necessities for their growth. UNICEF works towards the goal of saving children's lives, defending their rights, and also helping them reach their full potential.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan is a designer's muse and these pictures prove it right

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.