Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika & Amrita Arora Get Together For Lavish Lunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were recently spotted having lunch with popular designer Manish Malhotra. The lunch date took place on Tuesday, June 29 at Malhotra's residence. The girl gang of four along with Manish posted several pictures on social media, together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a black bodycon dress, while Malaika Arora kept it casual with a red athleisure outfit. Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing a flowy black gown, while Amrita Arora also kept it casual with a black tee and jeans. Manish Malhotra also looked pretty stylish in a white printed shirt and blue denim jeans.

While all of them shared stories on their respective Instagram handles, Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra, took to Instagram to share posts on social media. The two of them posted different group selfies from the fun get-together. Malhotra, in his caption wrote, "#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls," tagging the rest while Kapoor simply wrote, "Lovely afternoon" in her caption. Take a look at both posts below:

Manish Malhotra's lunch with Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amitra

In addition, the celebrities shared several different photos from the reunion at Malhotra's residence. Manish Malhotra reshared all the stories onto his Instagram stories. Take a look -

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story also featured a photo of the group together. The actress shared the story with the words, "my manish and us," with a few heart emojis adding "finally" at the end. Take a look -

More get-together's at Manish Malhotra's house

Apart from inviting the famous foursome of Bollywood's divas, Malhotra also extended an invitation to some more of the Kapoor clan. Malhotra reshared stories shared by jewellery designer and daughter of late-actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The fashion designer also reshared stories shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

The group could be seen having a good time, as two other non-celebrity friends also joined them for a small reunion. Riddhima Kapoor could be seen donning an all black ensemble, while mom Neetu Kapoor wore a plain black top with white pants. Manish also changed out of his day-time ensemble and wore a stylish black printed shirt. Take a look at some of the photos below -

