Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Malaika And Amrita Spotted At Manish Malhotra's Residence

Bollywood parties and get-togethers become the talk of the town in no time and fans eagerly wait to get a few glimpses of these occasions. Recently, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora were spotted outside ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house. The four celebrities posed for the cameras for a few seconds before heading inside the designer’s residence.

Bollywood actors and sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora were recently spotted outside ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. While the Jab We Met actor looked stunning in a black bodycon dress, the Housefull 2 actor Malaika chose to don a red printed tracksuit. Amrita Arora wore a ripped pair of blue jeans and paired it up with a Balmain tee-shirt and Karisma looked stunning in a printed black jumpsuit. The actors were clicked outside Manish's resident by the paps and the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star also shared a picture from the intimate get-together. Karisma Kapoor's caption read, "Lovely afternoon 🍽 ☕️🧡". She also added the hashtag 'Finally with Manu' in her caption.

Netizens react to Karisma Kapoor's post

Karisma Kapoor Khan has a following of close to 6 million people on the social networking site. Her recent post with her friends garnered close to 17.5k likes within a few hours. Fans and followers of the Raja Hindustani actor bombarded the comments section with heart emojis. While one of her followers wrote, "Beautiful picture", another one stated, "My favourites".

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a picture from sister Karisma Kapoor's birthday celebration. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star was seen surrounded by her family and friends while cutting the birthday cakes. Among the guests were Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma's kids Samaira, Kiaan Raj among others. Kareena's caption for her sister read, "Happy Birthday to the center of our universe ❤️❤️❤️".

