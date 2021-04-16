Kareena Kapoor Khan Kicks Off The Weekend With The Boys, Keeps Her Newborn's Face Hidden

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Friday, April 16, 2021, to share a picture about what her weekend looks likes and it is truly unmissable. The actor gave fans a sneak peek of her newborn but has, however, covered his face. The actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kicks off the weekend with the boys

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan adorably playing with the newborn baby. Kareena has, however, covered her newborn baby’s face with an emoji. In the picture, Saif is seen donning a black t-shirt along with pyjamas, while Taimur wore a black printed t-shirt along with grey pants. Little Saif can also be seen wearing a blue romper. Along with this adorable picture, Kareena penned a sweet note. She wrote, “This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?” Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Kareena shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet. Some of the users commented on how adorable the picture is, while some were all gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “aww. This has melted my heart #love”. Another one wrote, “can’t get my eyes off these cuties”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Kareena Kapoor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of how she’s spending her time at home. She recently shared pictures of Taimur doing some stretching on the yoga mat. Little Taimur is seen stretching himself to the maximum. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. One can also notice the cute frames in the background. Along with the picture, Kareena also wrote, “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know”. Netizens had flooded the comment section with all things nice as they could not stop going gaga over the picture. Take a look at the post below:

Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

