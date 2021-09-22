Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes THIS 'birthday Promise' To Herself, Shares Pic With Saif &Taimur

After turning 41 on September 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a promise to herself which she revealed through a new post on social media. The actor is currently on a beach vacation with kids Taimur, Jeh, and husband Saif Ali Khan.

The actor has been dropping envious clicks from her vacay on an undisclosed destination. Recently, she posted a glimpse of her beach birthday celebration with a fire sign that read ‘Happy Birthday’. The photo features Saif and Taimur twinned in Pyjamas while she was sported in a fancy dress while carrying her toddler Jeh. In the caption, she revealed her promise that read, “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself.”

The actor has also expressed her gratitude for all the wishes and blessings she received on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, she penned a heartfelt note that read, “Overwhelmed… Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone… sorry if I missed anyone. It’s been an amazing day."

Earlier, Kareena had shelled out a major couple goals as she shared a gorgeous birthday selfie with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She took to the Instagram story and posted a stunning photo of herself with Saif. In the photo, Saif can be seen in a white kurta and black shades, while Kareena flaunts her beach tan and the huge rock on her finger.

Kareena on the work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has last acted in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan, and actor Radhika Madan. The actor will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of the 1994 film Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

On the other hand, Kareena also completed writing her pregnancy memoir The Kapoor Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible. She will also soon make her debut as a film producer.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They married in 2012 after dating for some years. The couple, who is fondly known as 'Saifeena', welcomed their first son Taimur in December 2016 and second son Jeh in February 2021.

