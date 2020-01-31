Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies That Are Rated More Than 7 On IMDb

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impeccable charm and versatility. She creates magic on-screen with her incredible performances. After kick-starting her career with Refugee, there was no looking back. Therefore, we have compiled Kareena Kapoor's movies with over 7 ratings on IMDb.

Here are the Kareena Kapoor’s highly acclaimed films with over 7 IMDb ratings

1. Good Newwz

This comedy film revolves around the concept of in vitro fertilization. Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in prominent roles. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, this story showcases two Punjabi families who pursue IVF. Unaware of what lies ahead, they cannot wait to see their babies.

Brimming with twists and comic scenes, Good Newwz talks about a serious topic in a rather light manner. This film was released on December 27, 2019, and was appraised by the audience and the critics alike. Besides being a huge commercial success, Good Newwz received 7.6 on IMDb.

2. Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry in this romantic comedy film was worth applause. The story of Jab We Met revolves around a depressed businessman who coincidentally meets a quirky and care-free Punjabi lass on a train journey. Later on, fate reunites them. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, this movie also stars Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon and Pavan Malhotra in supporting roles. Jab We Met received several awards and accolades. This Kareena Kapoor starrer is also rated 7.9 on IMDb.

3. Omkara

This 2006 crime drama film stars Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Omkara also features Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Bipasha Basu in supporting roles. Set in the backdrop of Meerut, this movie is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello. Brimming with rustic dialogues, this film skillfully captures the essence of politics and the human psyche. Omkara is rated 8.1 on IMDb.

4. 3 Idiots

This 2009 coming-of-age comedy film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. 3 Idiots is loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s 2004 novel Five Point Someone. Starring Aamir Khan, Sharma Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan and Boman Irani, this movie revolves around the friendship of three engineering students. This film talks about the education system and its faultlines. 3 Idiots manages to stay on its theme even with its sheer humour and romantic touch. It received 8.4 on IMDb.

