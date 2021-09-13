Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Narrates One Of Her Challenging Yet Fun 'pregnancy Stories'; READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to two kids with her husband Saif Ali Khan and she narrated her whole journey in her recently published book.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM


After going through two pregnancies, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took it upon herself to deliver the ultimate manual to all the new and expecting mothers in her recently published book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. From her struggles to change the diapers of her first son Taimur to addressing the emotional state of a pregnant woman, the actor managed to cover most of the topics including the wonderful subject of sex drive during pregnancy. According to her recent Instagram post, Kareena opened up about one of her pregnancy stories in her book. Read more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on pregnancy cravings

The actor opened up about a fun yet challenging topic of cravings and diet during pregnancy in her book. Kareena shared multiple images and an excerpt from her book giving advice on the type of foods to be consumed during pregnancy. She also revealed one of her pregnancies stories and asked her followers to share theirs. In the image, Kareena was seen preparing a salad dish whilst enjoying tea and biscuits. Sharing the post, she wrote,

''No two pregnancies are the same. It is different for every woman and this is one of my pregnancy stories. Eating for two and not one comes with its own challenges and perks...What did you include in your pregnancy diet? Would love to hear from all the mothers out there... 🥰 I've captured this and more in my pregnancy book!'' 

According to an excerpt from the book, the actor advised the mothers, ''If you're too sick to eat or certain food makes you nauseous, don't worry. Small dietary additions will help: even something as simple as ginger and lemon. It's time to start using different foods to look after your changing body.''

READ | Kareena Kapoor on criticisms surrounding names of Taimur & Jehangir: 'I feel terrible'

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family

The 40-year-old actor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and shares two kids, Taimur and Jeh, with him. Treating her fans with glimpses of her personal life, Kareena often shares images and videos of her family on her social media as recently, she uploaded a picture of the entire family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi by writing, ''Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi''

READ | Kareena Kapoor clocks Ganesh Chaturthi with loves of her life; shares Taimur's clay Bappa

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. 

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Kareena Kapoor kickstarts shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; shares BTS pics with team
READ | Kareena Kapoor dons hospital dress, shoots with Aamir Khan for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND