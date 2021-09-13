Kareena Kapoor Khan Narrates One Of Her Challenging Yet Fun 'pregnancy Stories'; READ

After going through two pregnancies, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took it upon herself to deliver the ultimate manual to all the new and expecting mothers in her recently published book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. From her struggles to change the diapers of her first son Taimur to addressing the emotional state of a pregnant woman, the actor managed to cover most of the topics including the wonderful subject of sex drive during pregnancy. According to her recent Instagram post, Kareena opened up about one of her pregnancy stories in her book. Read more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on pregnancy cravings

The actor opened up about a fun yet challenging topic of cravings and diet during pregnancy in her book. Kareena shared multiple images and an excerpt from her book giving advice on the type of foods to be consumed during pregnancy. She also revealed one of her pregnancies stories and asked her followers to share theirs. In the image, Kareena was seen preparing a salad dish whilst enjoying tea and biscuits. Sharing the post, she wrote,

''No two pregnancies are the same. It is different for every woman and this is one of my pregnancy stories. Eating for two and not one comes with its own challenges and perks...What did you include in your pregnancy diet? Would love to hear from all the mothers out there... 🥰 I've captured this and more in my pregnancy book!''

According to an excerpt from the book, the actor advised the mothers, ''If you're too sick to eat or certain food makes you nauseous, don't worry. Small dietary additions will help: even something as simple as ginger and lemon. It's time to start using different foods to look after your changing body.''

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family

The 40-year-old actor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and shares two kids, Taimur and Jeh, with him. Treating her fans with glimpses of her personal life, Kareena often shares images and videos of her family on her social media as recently, she uploaded a picture of the entire family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi by writing, ''Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi''

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM