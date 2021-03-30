Kareena Kapoor Khan Obliges Paps With Pictures After They Agree To Her This Condition

Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines recently when she schooled the paparazzi to maintain social distancing as they gathered to click her pictures. Recently, a media person shared a video on their Instagram handle wherein they asked Kareena to remove her mask to pose for the cameras. She agreed to do so but only after they agreed to her condition.

Kareena Kapoor Khan responds to paps who ask her to remove mask to pose

In the video, Kareena looks gorgeous in a pink and white dress as she gets out of her car. Her hair is left open and she is donning a pair of heels that have mirror-work on them. As she stands to pose for the camera, the paps ask her to remove her mask. Kareena is reluctant at first but she obliges after the camerapersons get away from her to keep some distance between her and them. She flaunted her hair and stylishly poses for the cameras. In the caption of the post, the media person thanked Kareen for her kindness to pose without the mask. When the photographers maintained social distancing and asked her to remove her mask for the pictures, she instantly obliged.

As soon as the video was shared, Kareena's fans rushed in to comment on all the nice things about her. One of her fans has called her 'queen' while another could not stop gushing about her beauty and wrote, 'how can someone be so beautiful. See their reactions below:

Kareena Kapoor's baby

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21. This time, she has not revealed the face of her newborn. She gave a glimpse of her son on the occasion of Women's Day as she shared a monochrome photo of herself and her baby whose face was hidden.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming movie

Kareena is going to star in a comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Secret Superstar. Laal Singh Chddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump which was based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. The movie stars Mona Singh in the role of Laal Singh Chaddha's sister. The release date of this film has not been announced yet.

Image courtesy- @kareenkapoorkhan Instagram

