Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Actors Who Slayed In Tarun Tahiliani Creations

Bollywood actors have always given their fans major fashion goals by often making great style statements. They are often spotted wearing clothes designed by very talented fashion designers. Here are some actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and others who slayed in the Tarun Tahiliani creations. Read ahead to know more.

Bollywood actors wearing the Tarun Tahiliani outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing in Tarun Tahiliani’s onion peel colour one-piece. She has a sleeveless shoulder on the right-hand side with a loosely caped material, and a tube shoulder on the left-hand side. She has applied black nail paint and has worn long and heavy diamond earrings. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a rather messy look. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude shade makeup.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday can be seen posing in Tarun Tahiliani’s black colour three-piece ethnic outfit. Her blouse is sleeveless and has a deep V-neck cut. Her skirt is high-waist and has free-flowing material. Both the blouse and skirt have multi-coloured embroidery made all over it with some mirror work done on it. She has taken a plain black colour net dupatta with multicoloured embroidery at the borders and let it flow naturally on the left shoulder. She has worn long and hanging golden colour earrings and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a rather messy look. Ananya Panday has applied nude shade makeup.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen posing in a white colour saree with heavy silver colour embroidery all over it. She has worn a sleeveless deep V-neck blouse. She has worn long and hanging golden colour accessories around her ears and her fingers. She has also worn a golden colour watch in her right hand. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a rather messy look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has applied nude shade makeup.

