Kareena Kapoor Khan's Outfits That Are Perfect For Date Night, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in 200 with J P Dutta's Refugee. Over the years, the actor has gone on to portray several iconic roles in a variety of films. Almost 20 years since her debut, Kareena is still one of most sought after actors in the industry. Here are some pictures of Kareena Kapoor that prove as an inspiration for your date night.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins Sara Ali Khan And Selena Gomez As The Ambassador Of This Brand

Kareena Kapoor Khan outfits which are perfect for date night

Also Read | Why Has Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally Made Her Debut On Instagram?

Simple Casuals

Spotted strolling around the city, Kareena looked absolutely stunning in this seemingly simple attire. The actor wore a spaghetti black top with a denim jogger. She also added an extra slice of class with high heels and red lipstick to complete the overall outfit.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Net Worth Set To Go Higher As She Signs New Brand Deal

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Alexander Wang Denim Pants Have A Pretty Hefty Price Tag

Pretty Red

One of the photoshoots Kareena did, gave fans this gorgeous outfit. Kareena is dressed in a red dress with minimal jewellery and a pair of golden high heels. She also added big hoop earrings to complete the look. This outfit can be carried easily and one can take inspiration from it.

Elegant Yellow

This particular outfit by Kareena is quite extravagant and may prove to be just the right attire for a formal date. The yellow dress with the slit looked absolutely gorgeous on Kareena as she posed for a photoshoot. The actor added matching high heels to complete the look of the outfit.

Complete Casual

Kareena wore this outfit during promotions of one of her recent films. The actor wore a simple black t-shirt and tied it into a knot. She then added a pair of distressed denim and a cool pair of sneakers to complete the look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.