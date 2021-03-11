Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Birthday Wish For 'first Born Baby' And Its Not Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, March 11, 2021, to share a heartfelt birthday wish to her ‘first born baby’ and it is not Taimur Ali Khan. The actor penned a wish for Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samiera Kapoor and also shared an adorable throwback picture with the birthday girl. On seeing this adorable picture, fans have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a major throwback picture of her along with her niece and nephew Samiera and Kiaan. In the picture, she can be seen striking an adorable pose with them where they are all smiles for the camera. The actor can be seen donning a grey top and a maroon pant. Samiera can be seen wearing a denim dress, while Kiaan wore a pink and blue striped polo t-shirt and jeans.

Along with the sweet picture, Kareena Kapoor penned a sweet wish for the birthday girl. She wrote, “You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby â¤ï¸ Happy birthday Samuuuu â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's unseen photo post below.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section all things happy and sweet. Some of the users went on to wish the birthday girl, while some were gushing over the sweet pic. One of the users wrote, “such an adorable picture. Happy birthday dear”, while the other one wrote, “so sweet. You tree look too cute”. Many of Kareena’s friends also penned sweet messages in the section. Check out a few comments below.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have become proud parents of a baby boy and have recently welcomed their second child. The star couple made a statement on the news, confirming that the mother and the baby were doing well, and conveying their gratitude to the fans and the well-wishers. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

