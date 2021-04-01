Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Hilarious Joke With Arjun As 'Ki & Ka' Completes 5 Years

The much-acclaimed film Ki & Ka created quite a stir on the big screen when it released on April 01, 2016. The film has completed five years today and its lead actor Kareena Kapoor Khan could not control her happiness. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a major throwback BTS picture which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also shared an inside joke which she shared with her co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor and makeup artist Pompy Hans. In the picture, they can be seen striking some fun poses and are all smiles for the camera. Kareena can be seen donning an orange top along with beige pants. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, watch, high heels and opted for a bun hairdo and minimal makeup. Arjun, on the other hand, wore a grey t-shirt, black jeans and a maroon jacket.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note talking about the film and the fun they had. She wrote, “A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel... only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again”. She added, “Arjun don’t worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Kareena shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to recall the movie, while some were all gaga over the throwback picture. One of the users wrote, “Impressive. Very unusual”. Another one wrote, “Still remember High Heels song from the film”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the film

The film Ki & Ka was penned by R. Balki and Rishi Virmani and also had Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The rom-com film's plot revolved around a young married couple whose marriage defies gender norms dictated by society. The film got a good collection at the box office, reportedly garnering around â‚¹102 crores.

Image source: Ki & Ka trailer/ YouTube

