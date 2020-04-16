Kareena Kapoor Recreates Her Iconic Dialogue From 'K3G' In This Delight Throwback Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic role as Pooja aka Poo in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is loved by fans even today. Some of her dialogues from the movie are still recreated on the internet by her dedicated fans. The movie released in 2001. This throwback video of Kareena Kapoor recreating one of her dialogues from the movie took over the internet when the filmmaker shared it on social media. Watch it below.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan recreated her iconic Poo moment

Ardent fans would remember that this scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was when one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's friends asks her out for a movie. However, she has a rather sassy and sarcastic reply to him. In the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan was obsessed with glamour and fashion and is seen wearing stylish outfits.

In the other video, which was shot by Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan was wearing a black dress and the smokey eyes made her look like an absolute diva. This video was shot when Kareena Kapoor Khan was filming a song from her film Good Newwzz.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium disguised as a police officer. In her next movie, Laal Singh Chadha, the actor will be seen opposite actor Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of a Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film follows the life of a man who has a low IQ and somehow manages to join the army. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Aamir Khan's character's wife in the Hindi remake of the film, while actor Vijay Sethupati and Mona Singh will be seen in supporting roles.

