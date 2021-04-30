Kareena Kapoor Khan Remembers Late Uncle Rishi Kapoor With A Sweet Throwback Picture

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently remembered her late uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor, on his first death anniversary. She posted a monochrome picture of him on her Instagram story and put a ‘red heart’ emoticon while remembering the celebrated artist. Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai, due to leukaemia. He was a much-loved Bollywood actor who worked in a variety of blockbuster films including Mulk and Bobby, amongst others. He was also remembered this year through the Academy Awards website as he immensely contributed to Hindi cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers Rishi Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to remember veteran actor Rishi Kapoor as it has been one year since the actor passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. In the Instagram story shared, Kareena has added a major throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor, from the time he was a leading actor in Bollywood. In the picture, he is seen wearing a classic white t-shirt while looking sideways with a slight smirk on his face. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also added a ‘red heart’ emoticon to express her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, while the nation had been on a complete lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic. His death had left the country shaken and many of his fans took to social media to remember the legendary actor and his work.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife, Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to remember him and the impact he had on her life. She posted a major throwback picture of the couple and put up a heartfelt note expressing herself. She mentioned in the caption that last year has been all about grieving and sadness as many people passed away around the globe. She has remembered the fond memories and stories associated with Rishi Kapoor while indicating that they will be cherished for the years to come. Have a look at the post on Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram here.

