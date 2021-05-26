Kareena Kapoor Khan Requests Fans To Call Childline 1098 Directly For Children In Trouble

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, took to Instagram stories and shared a video to raise awareness about Childline 1098. While posting the video, the actor wrote, "So upsetting that the children in our country have to go through something so brutal to get their basic needs fulfilled". Further, she made an appeal to her 6.7M Instagram followers as she added, "Please do not share information about children on social media. Instead, directly call the childline, 1098, for any information or query", along with folded-hands emoticon.

This is not the first time when Bebo has raised her voice for children. On May 3, she had shared a post to throw light over the children who have lost one or both their parents due to the virus. She had shared a post with the helpline numbers of organisations working towards child care and rescue. "My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma," read an excerpt of her caption.

Days before raising concernsfor kids, the mother-of-two had shared a clip from the popular cartoon show, Tom & Jerry with the hope to educate people about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination. "We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us," she had captioned the video.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with her 3 idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha. The film will also feature South actor Naga Chaitanya in a crucial role.

