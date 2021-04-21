Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Dishes She Would Cook For Her Husband And Kids

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on the cooking reality show Star Vs Food. The show is a Discovery+ Original that features weekly episodes of celebrities taking up the challenge of cooking meals for their near and dear ones, under the supervision of a professional chef. In one of the promotional videos for the cooking show, Kareena Kapoor talked about food items she would cook for her industry friends as well as her husband Saif Ali Khan and children.

Kareena Kapoor reveals what she would cook for Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared in the pilot of the Star Vs Food, revealed what all she would cook for her celebrity friends, husband and kids. Talking about her husband Saif Ali Khan, she said that she would cook him something like roast chicken and roast potatoes. She added Saif Ali Khan liked to eat food that was healthy as well as tasty. When asked about what she would cook for her children, her answer was "Milk". She said at least her younger son, who is only a few months old, is drinking only milk at present and talking about Taimur she said he is obsessed with sweets suddenly which was panicking for her because he keeps asking for chocolates and cakes.

Talking about what she would cook for her friends she said she could cook several items for Malaika Arora since they both like the same kind of food. However, she would prefer cooking Chinese for her since Malaika had been texting her for a while to dine out for the same. For her sister, actor Karishma Kapoor, she said she would cook an amazing mutton biryani. For Sonam Kapoor, she said she would make a dessert as Sonam is into sweets especially, Indian deserts like mithai, kheer, etc. For Neha Dhupia, who she said is a big foodie, she plans on making a nice burger.

From a delicious mutton biryani to scrumptious chinese meals, #kareenakapoorkhan goes all-in to tell us what she'd cook for the biggest celebs in the country. Excited to know more? Stream #StarVsFood on discovery+ now!#discoveryplus #bebo pic.twitter.com/7XRakVv2DH — discovery+ India (@discoveryplusIN) April 18, 2021

A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

On the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture on her Instagram featuring Saif Ali Khan and both her children. Kareena and Saif, parents to 4-year-old Taimur, welcomed their second child on February 21 this year. However, the couple is not yet open to show their little one's face yet to the public which is why she covered her son's face with an emoticon. Saif and Taimur can be seen looking at the baby boy lovingly who is dressed in a blue romper and is touching his father's hand. Both Saif Ali Khan and Taimur can be seen twinning in black and white outfits. Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption: "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys?"

Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram