Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Gained ‘8 Kilos’ Post Returning From A Trip With Saif

Following her second pregnancy, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had ventured out to shoot for Discovery+ Star Vs Food, directly into a restaurant kitchen baking stuffed burrata and pesto pizza. Here's a candid secret she revealed during her tete-a-tete with ‘The Lovefools' owner and head chef Sarita Pereira. She shared that she enjoyed delicious pizzas on a trip she earlier took with Saif and how much weight she had put on post that trip. Read on to know the conversation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about weight and food

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she had spent her holiday in Tuscany watching the chef making brick oven pizza from scratch. She remembered being mesmerized by the entire process and watching the chef in amazement all day long. She revealed how she came back from the vacation gaining eight more kilos. She called making brick oven pizzas an ‘art’. She said that while making pizza itself was easy, doing it all from scratch was nothing short of a form of art.

She also revealed in the conversation that the present generation is very conscious of what they eat and what they put in their body. She said, “no gluten, no sugar, or everyone is on some sort of packed meal”. She continued by saying that when her sister was in films, people were not very conscious about their diet or their weight but that has changed monumentally today. She said that the present generation was very conscious about their health and wanted to know everything that went into their food from the kind of oil being used to the quantity of oil.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that she was shocked to see the amount of oil that went into making pesto sauce which they were making on the show. She shared that the people in her family were prone to putting on weight very easily and that is why she was even more conscious about what she ate as were all the members of her family. She revealed that people in her family had no option but to be careful about what they ate if they wanted to be healthy and fit.