Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Son Taimur Is Obsessed With Sweets And Its 'panicking'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her son Taimur Ali Khan is currently obsessed with sweets like cakes and chocolates and it panics her sometimes. During a fun segment on Star Vs Food, Kareena was questioned about the kind of dishes she would cook for her celebrity friends. Kareena Kapoor laid out a bunch of options she would whip up in the kitchen for her friends and also revealed the dishes she would cook for her children!

Kareena Kapoor Khan was questioned about that one dish she would cook for her kids, to which her first and constant reply was that she would give them milk. She further cleared and said that her younger son is too young and only relishes milk these days. She further added that Taimur is obsessed with sweets suddenly and he likes eating a lot of chocolates, candies and cakes, which has her panicking most of the times. On being asked what would be the one dish Kareena would cook for Karisma Kapoor, the actor replied she would cook Mutton Biryani.

She further added that she would cook Indian Dessert for Sonam Kapoor and Lucknowi dishes for Salman Khan when prodded further. She also said that she would cook up a lot of dishes for her friend Malaika Arora and added they are currently planning to meet up to relish on some Chinese dishes. While speaking about her husband Saif Ali Khan, she said she would cook roasted chicken and roasted potatoes for her husband because it's healthy and tasty too.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in an upcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chadha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, along with Kareena in the lead roles. The film is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump based on a novel with the same name, written by Winston Grooms. The upcoming film unfolds the events of India’s history through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha, an autistic man with a great understanding of emotions.

(Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fanpage/Instagram)