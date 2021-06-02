Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Doing 'Veere Di Wedding' Was Her 'best Decision'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's comedy-drama film Veere Di Wedding clocked three years of its release on June 1, 2020, Tuesday. Celebrating the milestone, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and reshared Rhea Kapoor's Instagram post dedicated to 3 years of Veere Di Wedding. As seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Stories, the actor revealed that doing Veere Di Wedding was her 'best decision'. She said, "The best decision I took" and further added, "such a cool film". Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding played one of the lead characters, Kalindi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 3 years of Veere Di Wedding

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

On June 1, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post celebrating the milestone, 3 years of Veere Di Wedding. She shared three poster images of the film. The first image shows the middle finger and reads "No Guts No Glory! Veere's for life". The second picture shows Kareena Kapoor Khan's lehenga from the film and the last picture sees a bedazzled alcohol flask. Sharing the images on social media, Rhea Kapoor said, "Happy 3 @vdwthefilm you set me free". Anil Kapoor, Vishal Mishra, Shikha Talsania among many others reacted to the post.

Veere Di Wedding's co-producer Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and reshared Balaji Motion Pictures post dedicated to the film's three year anniversary. The Instagram page shared glimpses of the film in a short clip. Sharing the video on Instagram, their caption read as "To fun, friends, love, relationships and all that is in between, celebrating 3 years of Veere Di Wedding".

Veere Di Wedding released in 2018. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the comedy flick was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Apart from the four friends the film is based on, it also featured Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and many others in a supporting role. As per reports, a sequel, Veere Di Wedding 2, is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

