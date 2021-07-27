Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She's Getting Closer To Her Fitness Goal 'one Step At A Time'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her dedication towards health and fitness and has time and again stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle. The mother of two, Taimur and Jeh, recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself working out. The actor says she's getting close to her goal one step at a time. Have a look at her post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives major fitness goals

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared a video of herself following an intense workout regime with her trainer. The actor who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan wrote, "Getting there each day at a time with my trainer." Kareena was spotted in all-black gym outfit as she worked rigorously on her fitness goals.

Sara Ali Khan shares the first picture of Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh

Netizens got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh through Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post. Taking to her Instagram on the occasion of Bakri Eid, Sara shared a family photo that also included her brothers Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While sharing the photo Sara put an emoji on Jeh's face to not reveal it to the public. Her caption read, "Eid Mubarak, May Allah grants everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #stay safe #gratitude."

Kareena Kapoor launches her new book titled 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor donned the hat of a writer and recently released her new book titled Pregnancy Bible. The book will cover Kareena's pregnancy journey. The actor announced the release of her book through her Instagram and wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today." She added, "I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS."

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

