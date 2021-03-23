Kareena Kapoor Khan Schools Paps On Social Distancing, Asks Them To 'move Back'; Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently embraced motherhood for the second time, is taking special care of social distancing amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the actor was spotted in Bandra donning a wrap-around satin dress and her look was accentuated with pink slippers and wavy hair-do. In the clip, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen walking through a narrow street to reach her car after wrapping up her work.

While walking the actor is seen being approached by paps who are requesting the star to strike a few poses for the cameras. Kareena maintains a smiling face throughout the video, however, when the street becomes overcrowded with photographers an anxious Kareena immediately stops and measures her steps. She quickly asks the paps to ‘move back’ in order to not flout any COVID-19 precautionary measure. Check out the viral video below:

As soon as the actor asks the paparazzi to move back, Kareena’s team successfully manages to drop her in her car. In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned quite hesitant to unveil the face of her second baby. Unlike her first toddler, Taimur whose pictures where shared by the Kapoor parents on the day of his birth, Kareena has now decided to maintain the privacy of her second child.

The actor’s video comes just weeks after sibling Ranbir Kapoor contracted the contagious COVID-19 virus. The news was confirmed by mother Neetu Kapoor via an Instagram post. While sharing the photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

Neetu also stated in her message that Ranbir is practising social distancing in his home as per BMC guidelines, “He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”, she added. Even Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, March 22.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is bankrolled under the banner of Viacom18 Studios. The movie is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.

