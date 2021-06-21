Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Doing Yoga, Says 'my Yoga Time Is My Me Time'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest advocates of fitness among Bollywood celebrities. The actor celebrated World Yoga Day today, on June 21, 2021. She shared a picture of herself stretching and shared the story of her yoga journey.

Kapoor chose to wear a pair of dark blue sports bra and leggings as she practised yoga on her brown yoga mat. In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote that her yoga journey had begun in 2006 when she had signed for her movies Tashan and Jab We Met. She said that it helped in keeping fit and strong.

Further, she explained how she felt post her two pregnancies and how it affected her body. "Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it", she wrote. Further, she said yoga was one of the ways she would make time for herself. "Consistency is key... so, keep at it people", she wrote.

Kareena's fans showered her with tons of love and support. They flooded the comment section with heart emojis, heart-eyes emojis, fire emojis and clapping emojis for the actor. One fan wrote, "You go girl" motivating the Bollywood diva. Another fan called Kareena "awesome" for her newest post. Many even wished her back writing, "Happy International Day". The picture received more than 200,000 likes within an hour.

The star even took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself practising yoga in a bikini. The throwback picture showed Kareena stretching with her arms in the air, in a red and white bikini. "Free your mind", she wrote along with a "Happy International Yoga Day" for her 6.8 million followers.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium featuring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and many others. The Bollywood diva will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chadha as Maneela Sodhi. The film is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel Forrest Gump, which was also made into an English movie starring Tom Hanks. Kareena's Laal Singh Chadha is expected to release in December 2021.

