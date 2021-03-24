Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Peek Into The 'Day 1' Of Her 'journey'; See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. She had previously shared several pictures from her pregnancy along with the fitness routines she followed to keep herself healthy during that state. She has shared a picture on her recent Instagram story, which shows the ‘Day 1’ of her ‘journey’ to completely get back in shape, after having given herself a sufficient amount of time for rest.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse from the ‘Day 1’ of her ‘journey’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be one of the fittest film personalities in Bollywood and, at one point in time, was popularly said to have a ‘zero figure’. However, after her second pregnancy, she seems to have taken steps to ensure the utmost care to keep her health up. The actor has now decided to get back in her usual routine, sharing a picture from her workout on her Instagram story.

Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story was titled as ‘Day 1’, with the words “The journey begins” written on top. She shared a couple of pictures on the story, one of her smart watch, and the other one of her shoes. The watch showed that the actor had covered a distance of over 4 kilometres during her exercise. Kareena thus appears to be on a strict fitness routine to completely get back in shape after her pregnancy.

Becoming the mother of two children has not stopped Kareena Kapoor from working on her upcoming projects. Among them is Laal Singh Chaddha, which is currently under production. The film has been in the production stage for quite some time and many fans have been waiting for its release. This film, however, won’t be the first time that Kareena will be seen on the big screen after becoming a mother. She was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz, which released in 2019.

