Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Sun-kissed Photo With A Witty Caption, Fans Call Her 'queen'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is already back to work a month after her delivery and has been active on Instagram too, sharing pictures with her children and family. The Jab We Met actor recently took to the social networking site and shared a post while stating what she does on Wednesdays.

Kareena Kapoor's latest post

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed one year on the social networking site Instagram. The avid social media user shared a selfie earlier today, wearing a light blue shirt with strands of hair falling on her face. The star flaunted her no make-up look and captioned the sun-kissed picture, "On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ’¯."

Fan react to Kareena Kapoor's latest post

The Udta Punjab actor has around 6.3 million followers on the social networking site and her latest picture garnered close to 200k likes within just one hour of posting it. While some of her fans complimented her sun-kissed no make-up look, others stated how much they relate with her witty caption. A follower commented saying, "Same Bebo, same", while another one wrote, "GOOD LORD YOU JUST MADE THE DAY SO MUCH BETTER."

Kareena Kapoor's baby's picture on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her newborn baby's first glimpse on the occasion of International Women's Day. The black and white picture that the Veere Di Wedding star shared had her looking at the camera while her son's head rested on her shoulder. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are yet to reveal their son’s picture and name. Through this post, Kareena Kapoor wished all the women on the special occasion too. Her caption read, "There’s nothing women can’t do â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Happy Women’s Day my loves â¤ï¸."

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work a month after the delivery of her second child. The actor is currently hosting a radio show titled What Women Want and will soon be seen in the upcoming film titled Lal Singh Chaddha. The movie has been in the production stage for quite some time and many fans have been waiting for its release. Khan's last on-screen appearances were in Good Newzz and Veere Di Wedding, which hit screens in the year 2019.

Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Official Instagram Account

