Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy week as she attended the wedding ceremonies of her cousin Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt. The couple, who are set to appear opposite each other in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, officially tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate family in Mumbai. Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were organized a day before, followed by the grand yet private affair at RK's residence, Vastu.

From the bride and groom's family to friends from the industry, several high-profiled celebrities marked their attendance. Although the duo is yet to release their official pictures from the wedding, visuals from the ceremony have started making rounds on social media. Amidst the buzz, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to melt the hearts of her fans by posting an adorable picture with her youngest son Jeh from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh at Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Taking to her Instagram on April 14, 2022, the 41-year-old actor shared a picture with her son Jeh from the wedding ceremony. The actor donned a beautiful pink saree while her son coordinated his outfit by sporting a pink sherwani. In the picture, Jeh can be seen sprawled on the floor as he sported a smile while Kareena was captured looking at him lovingly. In the caption, Kareena called him 'My heart'. She wrote, ''FRAMED♥️My Heart♥️My Beta♥️#Jeh♥️.''

Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the sons, Jeh and Taimur. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur also colour coordinated their traditional outfits and sported stylish pink sherwanis.

More on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The duo started dating in 2018 after meeting on the sets of yet-to-be-released Brahmastra and started dating. After five years of a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot in Mumbai with the blessings of their close family and friends.

Image: Varindar Chawla/Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan