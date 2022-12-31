Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Family Holiday Postcard From Switzerland With Saif And Kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in Gstaad, Switzerland. The actor posted a family picture seated on a fallen tree trunk on Friday as she wrote, “The countdown begins... 29-12-2022. What is that in Tim's mouth? Strawberry lollipop anyone?”

Check out the post here:

Saif-Kareena on a skiing trip in Swizerland

Earlier, the actress posted her husband Saif's pictures on her Instagram stories sporting neon green ski gear. He completed his look with black sunglasses. The caption on the photo read, “A man and his (skiing boot and blue heart emoji)".

Following this, Kareena uploaded a photo of herself. She can be seen pouting in the selfie. “Never without my (pout emoji)", she wrote.

With over 9 million Instagram followers, Kareena has a sizeable social media fan base. She routinely shares photographs of her personal life with her followers, including those of her husband and kids.

Married for almost 10 years, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan'. They got married on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their son Taimur in 2016 and their son Jeh in February 2021.

The couple travels to Switzerland every year, but the pandemic prevented them from doing so the last two years. This is the first time they are travelling as a family to Gstaad with Jeh.

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in the family comedy 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, did not perform well at the box office. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Saif, on the other hand, most recently starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the action-thriller "Vikram Vedha". His next release will be 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.