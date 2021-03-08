Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares First Pic Of Newborn Celebrating Womanhood, Saba Lauds 'Bhabs'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi joined the league of women who took to Instagram to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021. Kareena Kapoor celebrated womanhood on Women's Day by sharing the first glimpse of her second baby and said 'there's nothing that women cannot do'. She also wished all of her followers on Women’s Day by calling them her ‘loves’. Kareena Kapoor's baby is not fully seen in the picture as he is tucked into his mother but this is the most of the baby that has ever been seen.

Pataudi family showers wish on Women's Day

The monochromatic picture of the mother with her new son sees the baby tightly swaddled while being tucked into his mother's neck. The face of the little one is not at all visible as the parents have said that they will not be exposing their baby to the media this time around, according to Spotboye. Kareena Kapoor in the picture has no makeup on, and she has used the picture to portray the strength of a woman.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister in law Saba Pataudi shared a collage of Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram calling her an epitome of strength and power and saying that she was proud of her sister-in-law. Saba Pataudi also took the opportunity to wish her mother on the occasion. Talking about her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, she said, “#KAREENAKAPOORKHAN... Spells success strength and creativity. The mother, daughter and wife .. well you KNOW her 😎❤️Salutations to another strong lady. Lots of love and blessings.. to you Bhabs🤗.”

The pictures that Saba Pataudi shared showed Kareena as a sister-in-law, a mother and a professional. The first picture in the collage showed Kareena and Saba together as the two leaned into each other for a picture to be taken. The next is one of Kareena Kapoor's photos from a photoshoot in monochrome. Finally, she shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur as they enjoyed a moment of playful togetherness lying on a bed.

