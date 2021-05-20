Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Information On Factors That Can Help Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Many Bollywood actors have taken the initiative to spread awareness about precautions to be taken during the coronavirus pandemic as the second wave saw a major spike in the number of infections across the country. Information regarding proper vaccination, precautions and other safety instructions are being given out promptly by many influencers and Bollywood actors. Similarly, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been contributing by sharing the correct information with people.

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared measures to stay safe in an area with widespread COVID-19 transmission. She shared a poster made by the World Health Organisation listing the factors that would help in curbing infections and reducing the effect of the pandemic. The three factors were - location, proximity and time.

As shown in the poster, a person must choose to stay in open-air spaces than in enclosed spaces to reduce the chances of spreading the deadly virus. It also showed that lesser proximity is more suitable than standing close together with people. Regarding time, the poster suggested that people should spend lesser time with each other to reduce the risk of transmission. The bright blue poster also suggested people, "know your risk, lower your risk". The actor wrote, "Safer choices for a healthier and safer tomorrow." beneath the poster.

Kareena Kapoor shares three factors to stay safe and have a healthier tomorrow

She shared two other posters giving health-related information to her followers, one for mothers and the other for people living with a COVID-19 patient. Kareena shared a poster by the Ministry of Women and Child Development Government of India which gave information regarding the precautions that must be taken by pregnant and lactating women, especially. They were advised to strictly isolate themselves from public interactions, eat home-cooked meals and live in a positive environment.

In another Instagram Story, the actor reshared advice by the WHO for people who were living with COVID-19 patients and how their clothes must be washed. The poster suggested that COVID-19 patients' clothes, linens, and towels must be washed separately. The organisation also suggested that a COVID-19 patient's clothing must be carried separately in a leak-proof container and handled with heavy-duty gloves if possible.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares advice for mothers and those living with COVID-19 patients

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

