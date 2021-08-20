Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares 'nap Time' Photo Of Baby Jeh From Their Maldives Vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan have been enjoying their romantic getaway in the Maldives with their kids, Taimur and Jeh. The Khan family arrived in the South Asian country to celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday on August 16. The 40-year-old actor has been keeping her fans updated with her vacation in the Maldives through pictures and her recent picture is making rounds on the internet.

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of Jeh

The actor took to her Instagram story to treat her fans with a rare picture of baby Jeh. In the selfie, Kareena spotted a pair of sunglasses and was seen cradling a sleeping Jeh. She also added a sticker that read, 'Lights, Camera, Nap time'. While fans could not get a glimpse of the baby, similar to other pictures of the baby, the picture quickly went viral on the web.

Pictures of Kareena's second son has always been a hot topic among Bollywood fans. After concealing his name for over four months, the parents were extremely cautious of introducing Jeh to the media, unlike Taimur. Earlier, Jeh was clicked by the paparazzi with his mother and fans were treated with a face reveal of the kid.

More on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maldives diaries

This is no the first time that the actor treated her fans with pictures of their private vacation to the Maldives. To wish her husband on his 51st birthday, Kareena shared a couple of pictures of their trip which also featured Taimur and Jeh. Wishing Saif Ali Khan, she wrote, 'Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want ❤️'. The actor also flaunted her bare-faced beauty by treating her fans with multiple sun-kissed selfies without makeup on.

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Advait Chandhan's magnum opus Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the movie. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in the supernatural thriller Bhoot Police with Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM