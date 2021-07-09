Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Photo With Sonogram, Says 'working On Something Exciting'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been dropping some exciting news for her fans for a long time now. Apart from her starring in the 2019 film Good Newz, Kareena also surprised her fans with her second pregnancy. The Heroine actor is now all set to surprise her fans with something special as she teased a new venture via Instagram. However, Bebo has warned her fans that she is not up to what they must be speculating.

Kareena Kapoor teases a new venture

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to tease a new venture. The Tashan actor posed with an ultrasound picture of a baby. As fans speculated Kareena is going to announce another pregnancy, she clarified through her caption. Kareena wrote, "Been working on something exciting... but it's not what you're thinking 😃 ". She further asked her fans to stay tuned and wrote, "Watch this space for more.#ComingSoon". Kareena wore a red sleeveless dress while she posed with the sonogram photo. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to their kid Taimur. They also welcomed their second child in February 2021.

Kareena Kapoor announces her Pregnancy Bible

Kareena Kapoor recently revealed she has been working on her Pregnancy Bible. Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share an animated poster of her upcoming book Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible. In the caption, Kareena mentioned some details about her upcoming book and wrote, "I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood.".

She further revealed how her both pregnancies were special to her and wrote, "Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you.". The Jab We Met actor then introduced her co-writer Aditi Shah Bhimjyani. She wrote, "A huge shout-out to my lovely co-writer, @aditishahbhimjyani, for doing such a stellar job, and the amazing @rohanshrestha for not only shooting the book cover with me but for also capturing my little baby's first-ever photo 😉".

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

