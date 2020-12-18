Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Her 'forever Woman Crush'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed her woman crush in an Instagram story today on December 18, 2020. The actor shared a cover photo of a magazine that features a highly popular Spanish actor and model. Take a look at the story shared below and know who the actor is.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's woman crush

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share with her fans and followers the woman she has always had a crush on. Kareena shared a post from Vogue Espana and shared the recent cover photo of the magazine, which features Penelope Cruz. Atop the picture she wrote, “My Forever Woman Crush” followed by three kiss emojis. Take a look at the story here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareen Kapoor Khan is quite active on her Instagram since she joined it just this year in March. The actor has shared pictures of her and her family through the quarantine days and often uses the picture-sharing platform to share memories and throwback with her loved ones, as well as to wish them on their special days. Here are some of the actor’s recent pictures on Instagram.

Kareena in a recent post shared a picture of her favourite boys. The picture featured Saif Ali Khan, and the sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. She followed it with the hashtag #FatherAndSons.

Kareena celebrated the occasion of her Grandfather Raj Kapoor’s birthday in a post on December 14, 2020. She shared a black and white picture of her father, and grandparents as she wished the late actor on his birth anniversary. She wrote along with the picture, “There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji”.

The actor shared a picture of her and Saif in a post last Friday, December 11, 2020. The couple seemed like they were attending a function as Kareena wore a gold saree and Saif was all suited-up. The two held hands in the picture and Kareena wrote in a tweaked caption, “My Saif-Haven” followed by the hashtag #FlashbackFriday.

