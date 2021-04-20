Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Saif By The Pool, Reminds Fans To "keep Having Faith"

Good Newwz actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been attempting to uplift the spirits of her fans with her optimistic posts on social media. From never giving up on staying fit during lockdown to sharing adorable pictures of her family, Kareena is back again with new advice for her fans in her recent Instagram story. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story.

'Keeping the faith'

The 40-year-old actress shared a picture of her 50-year-old husband Said Ali Khan who can be seen sitting by the pool in an all-white attire. Kareena shared her optimistic outlook on the situation by writing on her story that she was looking ahead and keeping the faith. She paired the quote with a red heart emoji.

Kareena's posts during lockdown

The Heroine actress has been updating her fans on her lockdown life through her social media, from pictures of her son Taimur to her newborn baby. Kareena Kapoor Khan's new baby is already making headlines after the actress shared an adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur endearingly playing with the newborn baby boy. Kareena wrote in the caption that this is how her weekend looked like and further asked her fans how their weekend looked like.

In other posts, Kareena inspired her fans with her discipline in fitness after posting pictures of workouts. The actress shared a picture of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat jokingly captioned the post writing 'stretching after yoga or nap? You'll never know.' and added the hashtag #Lockdownyoga. In another post, Kareena shared a post-workout selfie and captioned the post urging fans to get up and keep moving. Check out her recent Instagram story urging fans to stay at home.

A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over six million followers, Kareena updates her fans on her personal and professional life on her social media. From selfies to pictures of her sons, the actress also shared multiple throwback pictures on her Instagram. Check out some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's posts here.

