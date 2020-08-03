Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Selfies From Her #KaftanSeries And Fans Are In Awe

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her social media debut earlier this year and since then, she has been quite popular on Instagram. She regularly shares pictures of herself giving fans a sneak peek into her life outside of films. In a recent post on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan told her fans that she is up to some 'shade-y business', and here is what she meant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks kaftan look

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of her lazy mode on the weekends. She treated her fans to two selfies dressed in a kaftan. Kareena Kapoor Khan also wrote, “Up to some shade-y business…#KaftanSeries”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a white and pink kaftan. Her hair was tied up into a messy bun and she sported her no-makeup face while soaking in the sun from the balcony. Even in her no-glam avatar, Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to look at her best self and these pictures were proof.

Take a look at the post here

As soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the pictures on her social media, several fans were in awe of the beauty. Fans commented on how the actor looked gorgeous in her natural skin. One fan also wrote, “U r gorgeous... u look astonishing in kaftan”. Here is what other fans had to say.

(Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the only one who has donned this stylish, comfort wear. Her good friend, Malaika Arora also took to social media a few months ago to tell how Kareena inspired her to swap her gym wear for kaftans. While sharing a few pictures of herself in kaftans, Malaika Arora wrote, “Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no makeup in lockdown. ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales #stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials”.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the critically acclaimed Angrezi Medium earlier this year. She will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump.

