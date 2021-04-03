Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Picture, Wants Her Apres Ski Days To 'return'

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of herself from her time on the slopes of Switzerland on April 3, 2021, on Instagram. As her caption, the actor and mother of two stated the location where the picture had been clicked and asked if she would ever be able to go back there. She said, “Apres ski days ❤️. Will they return?”. With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases once again in Maharashtra and lockdown norms being implemented for a second time, the actor’s query on whether she will be able to go overseas again becomes a very pertinent one.

Kareena reminisces the days gone by

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wearing a black turtle neck outfit in the picture that she has posted. Her hair has been pulled back from her face in the picture and has been topped off with a pair of shades that sits on the crown of her head. The actor has chosen to pose sans makeup in the selfie and can be seen in her natural glory. The background of her picture is created out of the gorgeous landscape of Apres which can be seen from the window of her room. The mellow sun and towering mountains create the perfect backdrop for the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram saw her fans and followers showering her with compliments on the picture. They said that she looked stunning in the picture and that there was no one else like her. Others expressed their hope that the good days would be back soon where everyone would be able to live their lives as they did before. Some people also commented on the scenic landscape that made up the backdrop of the picture. The actor’s post has received 64k likes and 459 comments in under an hour.

Kareena had given birth to her second son on February 21. She offered the first glance of her infant on International Women's Day but did not reveal his face. Sharing it, she had written that there was nothing that women could not do and wished all her followers a Happy Women's Day. The picture showed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second baby swaddled up snugly in her arms.