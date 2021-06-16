Kareena Kapoor Khan 'shines Bright' On Times Square Billboard, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday evening, took to her verified social media handle and treated her 6.7M followers to a video, in which she can be seen featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York. Interestingly, the billboard displayed the commercial of a jewellery brand, which Khan endorses. Instagramming the video post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote a short caption, which read, "Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard", along with a smiling face-with-hearts and a yellow heart emoji. While tagging the jewellery brand, Kareena also hashtagged "Times Square NYC".

Kareena Kapoor Khan shines on Times Square Billboard

Within a couple of hours, the video post on Bebo's Instagram account managed to garner 830k+ views and is still counting. Her fans and followers went gaga over the actor's milestone as they flooded the comments section with various emojis, including red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others. Meanwhile, a handful of Kareena's peers also dropped their reaction.

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira dropped three fire emojis while her Gori Tere Pyaar Mein director Punit Malhotra commented, "Wow maam!". On the other hand, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi added, "You rock!! / As Always". Among many others, global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also registered her response as she dropped a heart-eye and raising-hands emojis.

A peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Interestingly, the Veere Di Wedding actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fan posted with her whereabouts; from sharing pictures, selfies and self-portraits to extending wishes to her followers on various festivals. On the occasion of World Environment Day, which was on June 5, she dropped a video featuring her eldest child Taimur. The video clip showed a couple of snaps of Taimur, in which he was seen playing with sand. "Protect / Heal / Love", captioned the mother of two.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Irrfan Khan's last project Angrezi Medium. She played a brief role in the sequel. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcoming film is still in the filming process.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

