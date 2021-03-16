Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Off Her Son Taimur's Baking Skills With Family Shaped Cookies

Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan has now turned into an amateur baker as he baked some fresh cookies, recently. On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram to share her son's newfound baking skills, where he made dough treats shaped as members of his family. The treats also included his newborn baby brother, who was born to the couple on February 21.

Kareena shared the photos of Taimur and his cookies with a caption that read, "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys". One picture showed Taimur Ali Khan in a white Kurta showcasing his talent while another picture was a close-up of the cookies. Take a look at the picture and see what fans and celebs reacted to Taimur Ali Khan's baking skills.

Kareena and welcomed their second child in February

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 21, who was born at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Kareena shared the first picture of the baby boy on the occasion of Women's Day, last week. She shared a black and white picture of the baby resting his head on her shoulder. "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay," she had captioned the post.

Saif and Kareena are yet to announce the name of their newborn child. The couple extended their thanks to well-wishers on the baby's birth in a joint media statement saying they were very pleased to announce a new addition to the Khan family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan film updates

Kareena will next be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The Advait Chandan directorial will release during Christmas 2021. As for Saif Ali Khan, he will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and will release on September 10, 2021. He will also be seen in Om Raut directorial Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh releasing by August 2022.

