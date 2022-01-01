Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Out And About With Her Son, Jeh & Mother, Babita Kapoor

Last Updated: 1st January, 2022 20:49 IST

The actor's mother, Babita Kapoor, was also sported with her in a simple casual look.

Kareena recently shared Jeh's picture on her Instagram with the caption, ''His two teeth…the best part of 2021❤️❤️ #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…''

The actor recently welcomed the new year with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Pataudi and her husband Kunal Khemmu. She sported a red night suit while Taimur was sported funky pyjama.

The 41-year-old actor opted for black pants with a nude sweater and white sneakers. She completed her look by leaving her hair open.

Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city with her youngest son, Jeh, and her mother Babita Kapoor.

