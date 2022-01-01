Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Out And About With Her Son, Jeh & Mother, Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted out and about in the city in a stylish outfit with her youngest son and mother Babita Kapoor. See pics.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Kareena Kapoor
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city with her youngest son, Jeh, and her mother Babita Kapoor. 

Kareena Kapoor
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The 41-year-old actor opted for black pants with a nude sweater and white sneakers. She completed her look by leaving her hair open. 

Kareena Kapoor
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Her youngest son, Jeh, was spotted in his adorable blue baby suit. 

Kareena Kapoor
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor recently welcomed the new year with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Pataudi and her husband Kunal Khemmu. She sported a red night suit while Taimur was sported funky pyjama. 

Kareena Kapoor
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kareena recently shared Jeh's picture on her Instagram with the caption, ''His two teeth…the best part of 2021❤️❤️ #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…''

Kareena Kapoor
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor's mother, Babita Kapoor, was also sported with her in a simple casual look. 

