Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Out And About With Her Son, Jeh & Mother, Babita Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted out and about in the city with her youngest son, Jeh, and her mother Babita Kapoor.
The 41-year-old actor opted for black pants with a nude sweater and white sneakers. She completed her look by leaving her hair open.
The actor recently welcomed the new year with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Pataudi and her husband Kunal Khemmu. She sported a red night suit while Taimur was sported funky pyjama.
Kareena recently shared Jeh's picture on her Instagram with the caption, ''His two teeth…the best part of 2021❤️❤️ #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…''
