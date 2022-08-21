Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently starred in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. The film was helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha was announced, there has been a significant buzz around the project.

However, now, Kareena has started prepping for her upcoming films. Speaking of the same, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of how she is spending her Saturday night. The star treated her fans with glimpses of her upcoming movie with filmmaker Hansal Mehta, on Saturday. Sharing updates on her Instagram story, the actor dropped behind-the-scenes glimpses of her working Saturday night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan begins prep for her upcoming murder thriller

The Jab We Met actor shared a picture, in which one can see a copy of a film script. While Kareena did not reveal the full name of the film, one can see the words ‘The’ and ‘Murder’. The film will be guided by reputed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. For the unversed, the film will also mark Kareena’s debut as a producer.

Meanwhile, last year in August, Kareena took to her Instagram space and announced that she is dabbling into production in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her posing along with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta and announced that she would be wearing a producer's hat soon. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "New beginnings". In the pictures, Hansal was seen standing in the middle of both the ladies as Ekta was holding him from one side and Kareena from the other. All three looked happy.

On the work front, the Heroine actor will be starring next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. The actor will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the movie. Recently, Kareena also confirmed that she will be re-uniting for a new film with Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor. Without revealing the name, Kareena confirmed that there are 2 other stellar actors on board. She added, “Rhea will make the announcement soon. The film is not about stars; instead, it’s about [strong] women coming together.” The movie will reportedly be helmed by Lootcase (2020) director Rajesh Krishnan, as per Pinkvilla.

Image: Instagram/@hansalmehta