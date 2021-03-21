Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks Abour Treating Her Film 'Jab We Met' As An 'underdog'

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movies and her entire career has been full of some of her stellar performances. One of her iconic movies is Jab We Met that became a turning point in her career but it is a lesser-known fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan did not have many expectations from the film. She was focussing more on one of her other movies. Take a look at what made her think that her movie Jab We Met was an underdog.

What made Kareena Kapoor think Jab We Met as an underdog?

According to a Bollywood Uncovered podcast, Kareena Kapoor went candid about her movie Jab We Met and stated how she had the least expectations from the film as her other movies with Shahid Kapoor did not do well and even director Imtiaz Ali was a newcomer in the industry. She then stated how she treated the film like an underdog and told the director how she was doing another movie simultaneously that had some of the popular star cast and was expecting it to be the biggest hit of her career.

She also added how she told Imtiaz Ali that she won’t be able to shoot for more than 7-8 hours as she had to train for her to become size zero. She then stated how she treated Jab We Met as a casual rom-com movie and added how life decided what it had to and how fate played its whole game. She then revealed how it became one of India’s greatest movies while her other movie failed miserably and stated how her character Geet stood at one of the top 10 characters there could possibly be. She even stated how the upcoming actors perform Geet’s characters in their auditions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how Geet’s character was one of the hardest characters for her to get into the mind space of because she was nothing like her. She added how her character became so believable that everyone thought that she was like that in real. She then mentioned how she was a practical girl in real life unlike her character, Geet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movies

Some of the prominent Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movies include Aitraaz, Fida, Kyon Ki, Golmaal Returns, Kurbaan, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Satyagraha, Singham Returns, Udta Punjab, Angrezi Medium, Good Newwz, Veere Di Wedding and many others.