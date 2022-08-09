Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About 'brave' Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy; 'It's Such A Normal Thing'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in the news over her the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan. The 40-year-old is busy promoting the film, which will hit the theatres on August 11. On the personal front, the actor is gearing up to welcome her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's first child with Alia Bhatt. Recently, she even opened up about the Raazi actor's pregnancy, calling it 'normal'.

Kareena Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt's pregnancy 'normal'

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena talked about Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, stating that she doesn't need any advice from her. Continuing her part, Bebo said that she is the 'finest actor that has happened in the last decade.' She added,

"For her to be embracing motherhood at such a young age, and to chose to do that. And she is such a brave actor, and such a brave person and this (pregnancy) is such a normal thing." The 3 Idiots star went on to state, "She is going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented, you just need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing."

Alia Bhatt is keeping herself with work during her first pregnancy, similar to what Kareena did when she was expecting Taimur. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old star is basking in the praises of her recently-released film Darlings. The film, which depicts domestic violence, is being praised by fans as well critics as it takes a different view on the age-old topic of domestic violence.

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her Italy vacation with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. Amid busy schedules, the Brahmastra co-stars headed to their dreamy European destinations for their 'babymoon'.