Kareena Kapoor Khan To Kangana Ranaut: Top Actors Who Lost Iconic Roles In Bollywood Films

Several Bollywood stars choose their roles according to their screen timing or their characters. When it comes to makers, they have a specific star on their mind who fits the role perfectly, but when they reject the role it goes to another actor. While some actors have mentioned that they regret losing the role, some believe that the gave away stardom to others. Here are the top 5 actors of Bollywood who rejected some iconic roles.

Actors who turned down some iconic roles in Bollywood films

Kangana Ranaut - The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan rose to fame after her steamy role as Silk Smitha in the film The Dirty Picture. She also won a National award for her role in the film. Very few know that the makers wanted to cast Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Kangana Ranaut has addressed this in many of her interviews and said that people call her stupid for losing out on The Dirty Picture. The actor was working on Tanu Weds Manu while she was offered The Dirty Picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Goliyon Ki Raasleel Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry in Goliyon Ki Raaleela Ram-Leela gained them immense popularity, making them one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone was appreciated for her role as Leela in the film. However, this role was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan who rejected it. In one of her interviews, she mentioned that she regrets changing her mind and not doing Ram-Leela.

Akshay Kumar – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar nailed his role as an athlete in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Initially, the role was supposed to go Akshay Kumar who rejected it. The actor mentioned that he rejected the role because he was busy shooting for Kambakkt Ishq and Tees Maar Khan.

Katrina Kaif – Chennai Express

Katrina Kaif was initially offered the role of Deepika Padukone in Rohit Shetty’s film Chennai Express. When Katrina Kaif rejected the role, it went to Deepika Padukone who nailed her character as a South Indian, bagging several accolades for the same.

Hrithik Roshan- Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar’s iconic film Dil Chahta Hai starred actors Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Farhan Akhtar initially wanted to cast his friends Hrithik Roshan for the role of Aakash and Abhishek Bachchan was supposed to play Sid. When both the actors denied the roles, he cast Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna instead.

