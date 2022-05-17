Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Cheerleader As Son Taimur Enjoys Adventurous Play-time; Watch

Monday was an eventful day for Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan, as the little munchkin enjoyed an adventurous play-time at a trampoline park. The Bollywood star turned cheerleader for her five-year-old, who took up some interesting challenges. Going by the clip shared by Kareena via Instagram stories, it can be said that Taimur had a gala time as he kick-started his week on a fun-filled note.

Taimur climbs up a ladder at trampoline park, Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader

In the clip, the star kid, who is often dubbed as 'Chote Nawab', is seen climbing up a ladder, with his safety gear on. In the end, he jumps from a moderate height, landing safely on the ground, as mom Kareena hails him as 'amazing'. The short clip was captioned as 'play-time' by the mother of two as she shared it online. Take a look at it below:

This came just weeks after the entire family spent a fun pool session following Soha Ali Khan's book launch. While Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed swimming, his little brother Jeh's playtime included reading children's books with mom Kareena. In one photo, Kareena Kapoor was seen enjoying delicious snacks after Taimur's swimming session. Meanwhile, dad Saif Ali Khan unknowingly turned into a photo bomber for them. Another pic saw Kareena being a doting mother as she read a children's book to her youngest son Jeh.

Previously, Kareena shared an adorable photo of her family from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony via social media. While doing so, she also explained the difficulty of trying to get a good photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh.

In terms of work, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the music of the movie is given by composer Pritam. Lastly, the film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.