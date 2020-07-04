Kareena And Her 'Kapoor Fam' Raise Awareness About Using Face Masks Amid Pandemic

The entire world, along with India, is battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of cases is only increasing as each day proceeds. Owing to this, several restrictions have been imposed on heading out by the government. While a lockdown has been enforced since March, several restrictions have been recently eased out by state government.

Amid this, several Bollywood stars are making use of their social media platforms to raise awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus, and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined the bandwagon.

Kareena and her 'Kapoor fam' says 'wear your masks'

A lot of Bollywood celebrities are getting papped as they stepped out of their house amid Unlock 1, but not without their face masks. Kareena has also been snapped stepping out several times. However, be it stepping out alone or with husband Saif Ali Khan, Bebo is always spotted with a face mask on. Recently, the Good Newwz actor shared the same piece of advice with her fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena recently sent out an important message to raise awareness about COVID-19. She shared a collage of photos on her Instagram story which featured all her cousins from the Kapoor and Jain families. From Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to Aadar Jain and Anissa to Bharat Sahni, all were seen sporting their face masks while heading out of their home sweet home.

By sharing the IG story, the actor urged everyone to hold onto their masks and compulsorily wear them when heading out of the house. She wrote, "Kapoor fam says, 'wear your masks'".

Check out the IG story below:

Kareena and Saif have also been urging people to follow the rules and guidelines shared by the government amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The celebrity couple also pledged to lend their support to different initiatives for helping those whose lives were severely disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has multiple upcoming projects in her kitty. She will be next seen alongside her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in their upcoming film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also star alongside an ensemble cast in her upcoming period drama titled Takht. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

