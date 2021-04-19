Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Fans To Stay At Home With A Hilarious Meme

The number of COVID patients in the country is increasing rapidly every single day and with new lockdown and curfew rules and regulations in order, people are forced to stay at home once again. A lot of celebrities and influencers are also urging people to stay indoors until necessary in order to control the virus outbreak and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also did the same, in a hilarious way by sharing a meme on her Instagram stories. Here is everything you need to know about her Instagram post and more.

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram story

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on the social networking site Instagram and recently took to her IG stories to share awareness about staying at home during these times but in a hilarious way. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star shared a funny meme that featured a door handle in the shape of a hand, and next to it was written, "Thanks for coming, we are fine. Go back to your house." The actor even added the 'Ghar pe raho' sticker along with the meme.

Kareena Kapoor's photos

The Jab We Met star has been giving glimpses of how she has been spending the lockdown time at home. She posted a picture of her smartwatch recently which showed that she clocked a total of as many as 5,605 steps in a day and with that, she included the caption, "Lockdown doesn’t mean giving upðŸ’ªðŸ’ªðŸ’¯ðŸƒ‍â™€ï¸." Her post garnered close to 292k likes within 24 hours of posting it. Other than sweating it out with intense workouts, the new mother has also taken to reading and shared a picture of the novel she currently is busy with. Sharing the picture of the crime-mystery novel, The Thursday Murder Club, Kareena simply captioned it as, "Sunday night in…" with a red heart emoji.

Recently, the Omkara actor shared a glimpse of her newborn baby boy on Instagram, without revealing his face. The picture featured Kareena Kapoor Khan's newborn baby, Taimur, and Saif Ali Khan as the trio could be seen sitting together. Kareena's caption read, "This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys? â¤ï¸" The post garnered close to 1.1 million likes within a few hours of sharing it.

Image credits: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Account

